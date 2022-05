A trained mixed martial arts fighter accused of assaulting a retired Gaston County high school coach almost two years ago is competent to stand trial, a judge said. Kyle Watson Gray, 38, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for an August 2020 incident in Belmont that left Meredith Scruggs hospitalized, and, for a time, in a coma. Scruggs, who was 70 at the time, was a former wrestling coach at East Gaston High School.

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO