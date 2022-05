After a 116-108 win in game four the Philadelphia 76ers are tied 2-2 to the Miami Heat. The impact that Joel Embiid has had on this time since his return in game three has been immaculate and it has been great to see the sixers come back from the dead in a way. This team has seemed to come to life as of late and is playing some good basketball. For the Philadelphia 76ers I see the rest of this series against the Miami Heat with 3 points. The points in mind being how Joel will respond to MVP, the potential of the Heat playing Duncan Robinson, and how James Harden plays his role.

