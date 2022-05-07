MPD: missing elderly woman found safe
UPDATE: From MPD: Ms. Walker is safe and was located on the 700 block of East Salvia Street.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year-old woman.
Eva May Walker was reported missing Thursday, May 5. Walker, who has dementia, was last seen in the 1000 block of Alba Street by neighbors, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.UPDATE: Argument over property leads to deadly shooting in Loxley
Neighbors say they spotted Walker getting into a black car and leaving with the driver. Walker is 5′ 8″ and weighs 178 pounds. Walker was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants, according to the release.
If you have any information about where Walker might be, please call the MPD at 251-208-7211.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0