MPD: missing elderly woman found safe

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

UPDATE: From MPD: Ms. Walker is safe and was located on the 700 block of East Salvia Street.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Eva May Walker was reported missing Thursday, May 5. Walker, who has dementia, was last seen in the 1000 block of Alba Street by neighbors, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

UPDATE: Argument over property leads to deadly shooting in Loxley

Neighbors say they spotted Walker getting into a black car and leaving with the driver. Walker is 5′ 8″ and weighs 178 pounds. Walker was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants, according to the release.

Eva May Walker

If you have any information about where Walker might be, please call the MPD at 251-208-7211.

WKRG News 5

2nd arrest made in Loxley Heights homicide investigation

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police have arrested the second person in connection to a homicide investigation that happened May 5 in Loxley Heights.  Destiny Antoinette Tate was charged with aggravated assault with a gun. Tate was booked into the Baldwin County jail Wednesday, May 12, but was released only a couple of hours later.  […]
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co Sheriff’s looking for teen suspect for shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 16-year-old suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Fairfield Drive around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred near Lillian Highway where one person was […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Widow of the late Congressman dies in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person died after their vehicle overturned and caught fire on Thursday, May 12. Neighbors told WKRG News 5 that the person in the crash was Karen Callahan. Callahan was the widow of longtime Alabama Congressman Sonny Callahan. Neighbors said she was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting victim dies, Mobile Police still investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate after the man who was shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive died from his injuries. Mfundisi Mingo, 46, was shot at the 2900 block of Steadham Drive on May 10. Officers were called to the block for an “assault complaint,” according to a news release from the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Gunman “Stretches” to Shoot at Ex-Girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a guy went to great lengths to shoot into a rental truck, carrying his ex-girlfriend. This is 29 year old Jonathan Salter. Earlier this month, investigators say Salter spotted his “ex” in the cab of the truck with two other guys, near St Stephens Road and Seal Street. He pulled alongside the truck in his car, then leaned as far as he could from the driver’s side, stretching himself across the passenger seat, to shoot at the truck from the passenger window, according to police. He sprayed the vehicle with gunfire, but missed the woman. Instead, he hit one of the guys in the truck in the leg. Salter sped off, the trio in the truck flagged down a patrol car to get help for the shooting victim. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound. Salter hasn’t been seen, since.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Person shot near South Blue Angel Parkway in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies were called to a shooting where one person was injured. Deputies were called to Marquesas Court and Coral Creek Drive. Deputies found one person who was shot. They were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Drive-by shooting in Pensacola, 2 injured

UPDATE (8:56 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that the victims were shot in a drive-by shooting. Currently, officers do not have any vehicle information yet. At least a dozen shell casings were found at the scene. The shooting happened at North G Street and West De Soto Street. ORIGINAL STORY PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

