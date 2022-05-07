ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.N. agency calls for re-opening of Ukraine ports to feed hungry

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OkWu_0fWJIthg00

May 7 (UPI) -- The United Nations World Food Program has called for the re-opening of Ukrainian ports blocked because of the Russia-Ukraine war to address global hunger crisis.

Millions of metric tons of grain have been sitting in silos in Odesa and other Ukrainian ports, and more grain is stranded on ships due to the conflict, according to the U.N. agency.

The WFP has called for these ports to be re-opened so farmers will have a place to store the next harvest in July/August. Otherwise, it could go to waste, which will exacerbate the global hunger crisis.

"Right now, Ukraine's grain silos are full," WFP Executive Director David Beasley said in a statement on Friday. "At the same time, 44 million people around the world are marching towards starvation. We have to open these ports so that food can move in and out of Ukraine. The world demands it because hundreds of millions of people globally depend on these supplies.

"We're running out of time and the cost of inaction will be higher than anyone can imagine. I urge all parties involved to allow this food to get out of Ukraine to where it's desperately needed so we can avert the looming threat of famine."

Meanwhile, the conflict escalated in the southern port city of Odesa on Saturday.

Russia fired four cruise missiles at Odesa's port, but there were no casualties, according to a post from the Ukraine military's Operational Command (South) on Facebook.

"The enemy continues not only the physical destruction of the region's infrastructure, but also the psychological pressure on civilians," Ukraine's regional military administration's post read. "The Ukrainian nation is unbreakable: there are no victims: infrastructure damage will be rebuilt."

A drone video that the regional military administration posted also purported to show a strike against a Russian patrol boat in the Black Sea, CNN reported.

According to a WFP analysis, 276 million people worldwide were facing acute hunger at the start of this year, and the number is expected to rise if the conflict in Ukraine continues, with the worst increase in sub-Saharan African.

Ukraine produced enough food before the war to feed 400 million people, and most of that food was exported through the country's seven Black Sea ports.

The disruption in the food market since the war began on Feb. 24, pushed food prices to record highs earlier this year, according to the WFP. Export prices for wheat and maize rose by 22% and 20%, respectively, in the next month.

The increase in food prices, along with the rising cost of fuel, has driven up WFP's operational costs by up to $71 million a month, equivalent to the cost of providing almost 4 million people with a daily ration of food for the month.

Together, Russia and Ukraine account for almost 30% of total global exports of wheat, nearly 20% of global exports of corn, and close to 80% of sunflower seed products, including oils. The war has largely shut off grain exports from Ukraine, affected Ukrainian farmers' ability to plant the crop and pushed global hunger to its highest level since the early 2000s.

Taking shelter in Ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Beasley
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Sea Ports#Food Prices#U N#World Hunger#Ukrainian#Wfp#Operational Command
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Laughing Ukrainians Blow Up Russian Ammo Dump On Snake Island

Drone pilots put on a deadly fireworks show when they took out a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea’s Snake Island. Footage of the attack shows the Ukrainian marksmen laughing as the tactical drone wipes out not only the ammo but a command post too. Zenger News obtained...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
RUSSIA
Daily Mail

Putin’s soldiers killed father, 43, in his own kitchen while his family hid below in their basement, Amnesty says, as human rights group uncovers more Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces committed extensive war crimes in towns and cities around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Amnesty International said in a new report. The human rights organisation said Friday that it had documented several war crimes by Vladimir Putin's soldiers, including arbitrary killings, bombardments of residences and torture - and collected bullets only used by elite Russian units.
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
353K+
Followers
56K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy