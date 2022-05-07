ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Tractor-trailers crash, closing I-78 East at Route 33 (UPDATE)

By Kurt Bresswein
 3 days ago
UPDATE: The crash was cleared and the highway reopened as of about 1 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. INITIAL ARTICLE: A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed Interstate 78 East on Saturday morning in Lower Saucon...

