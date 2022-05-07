ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington Palouse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Tekoa, La Crosse, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d`Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gaines A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT/315 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 352 PM CDT/252 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Denver City, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Lea and northwestern Gaines Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GAINES COUNTY, TX
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PART OF SOUTHERN NEVADA * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463 and 464. * TIMING...Through 8 pm PDT this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Accomack County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/06 PM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE 11/07 PM 3.6 1.6 2.0 3-4 MODERATE 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 2-3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 6.6 2.1 2.9 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 6.7 2.2 2.9 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.5 2.0 2.5 1 MINOR 12/06 AM 5.7 1.2 1.8 1 NONE 12/07 PM 6.0 1.5 1.6 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.3 0.8 1.3 1 NONE
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Marquette and southeastern Baraga Counties through 515 PM EDT At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Three Lakes, or 17 miles southeast of L`anse, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Three Lakes around 455 PM EDT. Michigamme around 500 PM EDT. Champion around 510 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ210...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the low to mid 90s. * Impacts...Weather conditions will become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d`Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 7.0 2.4 3.0 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 7.4 2.8 2.8 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.8 2.2 2.3 1 NONE 12/06 AM 6.3 1.7 1.6 1 NONE 12/06 PM 6.5 1.9 1.5 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.9 1.3 1.1 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/06 PM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE 11/07 PM 3.6 1.6 2.0 3-4 MODERATE 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 2-3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 5.0 2.0 2.6 4 MODERATE 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 1.8 2.2 3 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.2 1.7 3-4 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.3 1.4 3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.7 0.7 1.1 2 NONE
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR WESTERN TO NORTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AS WELL AS THE WESTERN TO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph today. Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gust up to 40 mph on Thursday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent today. As low as 4 percent for Thursday. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...12 PM CDT through 10 PM CDT today. 11 AM CDT through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, one to one and one half of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 3.6 1.1 1.5 11 NONE 11/05 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 9-10 NONE 11/05 PM 3.8 1.3 1.7 8-9 NONE 12/05 AM 3.7 1.2 1.5 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.6 1.1 1.3 5-6 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 4 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...North Central County. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Critical Fire Weather Conditions for most of North Central and Northeast Colorado on Wednesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE PALMER DIVIDE, AND THE SOUTHWEST FOOTHILLS. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE PALMER DIVIDE, AND THE SOUTHWEST FOOTHILLS. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect until 9 PM this evening. Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 AM until 9 PM Wednesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly and would be difficult to control. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and do not drive through a dust storm. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, through 8 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, especially along U.S. Highways 64 and 87 in Colfax and Union counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will create poor visibility and hazardous travel conditions.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

