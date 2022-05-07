Interactive SoHo exhibit explores climate change

Click here to read the full article. A sellout crowd of 300-plus celebrated the winners of the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star awards Tuesday afternoon. While success is always welcome in life, never mind at awards events, lessons in adversity and perseverance took equal billing at the 26th annual event. Longevity, determination and reinvention were recurring messages throughout the luncheon at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 After FGI’s president and chief executive officer Maryanne Grisz welcomed attendees, Jason Wu kicked off the program by honoring...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO