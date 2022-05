On top of being arguably the NBA’s best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo might also be the wisest. The Milwaukee Bucks star showed out in Saturday’s Game 3 against Boston, going nuclear for 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in a 103-101 win for Milwaukee. After the game, Antetokounmpo was asked about some of the questionable calls that went against the Bucks down the stretch.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO