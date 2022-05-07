ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

‘Yo Mama’ joke leads to battery arrest in Pinellas County: deputies

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HS3yi_0fWJFPsr00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Thursday after getting into a fight over a joke, according to Pinellas County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Malachi Emanuel Romney, 38, of Clearwater was speaking to the victim when he asked what the victim’s prom dress looked like.

2 ejected from car in Pasco County, 1 killed, FHP says

The victim responded with a “Yo Mama” joke, which allegedly didn’t sit well with Romney. Deputies said the suspect then put his hand around the victim’s neck in response.

An affidavit said Romney admitted to putting his hand around the victim’s neck but said he didn’t exert any pressure on the person’s neck.

Romney was charged with a count of simple battery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Fhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy