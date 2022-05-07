Manatees on the move. Sightings in Hilton Head prompt safety reminders for boaters

With waters warming on Hilton Head Island, wildlife experts say boaters should keep an eye out for visiting graceful giants: manatees.

The marine mammals can grow up to 10 feet, weigh up to a ton and typically travel up to South Carolina in May and leave by November when waters dip below 68 degrees, according to the South Carolina Department Natural Resources . South Carolina is home to a small fraction of “sea cows” in the United States, with Florida having the greatest population, the department said.

Recently, a manatee was spotted coasting along Shelter Cove, riddled with light marks and scars.

Because of their sea grass-eating ways, the mammals tend to spend time in shallow waters, leaving them little time to propel away from oncoming boats. Save the Manatee Club, a nonprofit dedicated to manatee conservation, reported the majority of human-related manatee fatalities happen when the mammals collide with a boat.

Manatees are also threatened by canal locks and control structures, swallowing litters and fish hooks, getting caught in crab trap lines and habitat loss, the club said . Helping protect the manatees means lessening and lightening the human footprint.

Federal and state laws stipulate that it is illegal to hunt, capture, kill, play with or harass any marine animals. That includes touching, feeding or offering water to manatees.

Manatees call the warm waters of the Gulf Coast home but sometimes venture as far north as the Carolinas. Special to The Bluffton Packet

SCDNR’s tips for boaters

Boaters should scan for manatees before cranking the boat’s motor and watch for large swirls in the water, or “footprints,” that could be caused by manatees diving away from the boat.

Follow “slow speed,” “no wake” and manatee warning signs, especially around docks. Proceed with caution when navigating in shallow water and along the marsh’s edge. Manatees cannot dive away from boats in these areas.

Wear polarized sunglasses to reduce glare. It also makes it easier to spot manatees below the surface.

Spotted a manatee? Here’s how to report it

SCDNR catalogs manatee sightings based on location and the mammals’ bodily scars to identify each one. The department’s website has an online form to fill out if there’s a sighting. Larger video files can be sent to manatee@dnr.sc.gov .

Report an injured, dead manatee

Injured or dead manatees should be reported immediately to the SCDNR wildlife hotline at 1-800-922-5431.