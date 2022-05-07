ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Brentwood woman sentenced 81 months for tax fraud, id theft

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A federal judge in Oakland Thursday sentenced a 41-year-old Brentwood woman to 81 months in prison for filing false tax claims, wire fraud and aggravated identify theft, federal officials said.

The sentencing of Jehoaddan Wilson follows her conviction Sept. 8, 2021, of five counts each of filing false tax claims, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Trial evidence demonstrated that Wilson obtained personal identifying information from scores of unsuspecting individuals through lies and misrepresentations and then filed fraudulent tax returns in their names without their knowledge that fraudulently claimed a tax refund, according an announcement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Mark Pearson of the Internal Revenue Service.

This Bay Area county is on the brink of advancing to the yellow tier

In its memorandum filed for sentencing, the government described that Wilson’s fraud was so pervasive that in just one tax year – 2011 – she victimized approximately 388 people.

Her fraudulent tax claims caused a loss to the federal government of $902,040 in that tax year alone, prosecutors said.

United States District Judge Jon S. Tigar also ordered, in addition to the 81 months imprisonment, that Wilson pay restitution in the amount of $902,040.

Comments / 5

Cherry G.
2d ago

They should go back to Sacramento county where she scammed a lot of daycare parents, including myself, by including more hours than actually worked. We all lost our daycare because of her. Her house was purchased with stolen money.

Reply
2
