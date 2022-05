Garth Brooks only intended to make one stop in Canada during his 2022 Stadium Tour dates, but he's changing those plans due to popular demand. On Friday (May 6), tickets for Brooks' upcoming Edmonton, Ontario show went on sale, and just 45 minutes later, Commonwealth Stadium — which can seat a capacity of 61,000 fans for Brooks' performance — had sold out. Seats filled up so quickly that many fans didn't even get a chance to wait in line, and Brooks took notice of their disappointment.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO