The Alexander Bulldogs are moving on to the Area Round of the UIL Baseball Playoffs following an 11-4 victory over San Antonio Taft on Saturday afternoon and an 8-1 win on Friday night. Every single Bulldogs starter - including Emi Garza who got a hit in a spot start in Game 1 - had at least one hit and as a team Alexander went a combined 22 for 59 (.373 batting average) and reached base 34 times across two games. That's a great recipe to score some runs and that's exactly what the Bulldogs did. A big...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO