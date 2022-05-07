ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Student debt increases the risk of heart disease in middle age

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHzWR_0fWJ9gBX00

DENVER ( StudyFinds.org ) – Could forgiving college debt keep a student’s heart healthier later in life? A new study reveals graduates who struggle to pay off student loans into middle age are more prone to heart disease, the world’s number one killer.

A team of researchers from across the United States add that this link undermines the usual health benefits that come with higher education.

“As the cost of college has increased, students and their families have taken on more debt to get to and stay in college,” says lead author Dr. Adam Lippert from the University of Colorado in a media release .

“Consequently, student debt is a massive financial burden to so many in the United States, and yet we know little about the potential long-term health consequences of this debt. Previous research showed that, in the short term, student debt burdens were associated with self-reported health and mental health, so we were interested in understanding whether student debt was associated with cardiovascular illness among adults in early mid-life.”

College can leave some with a lifetime of debt

Estimates show that the average college tuition for the 2021-22 school year is over $10,000 for students staying in-state at a public university. If you’re going to school out-of-state, that number jumps to more than $22,000! For those attending a private university, their tuition and fees this year come in at over $38,000 !

The study found individuals who failed to pay student debt between young adulthood and early mid-life were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD). However, the health of those who did pay off their loans equaled or was even better than those who never faced this financial burden.

The team analyzed data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health). They tracked more than 20,000 participants from the age of 12 to 44. A subset of 4,193 respondents underwent medical examinations, carried out at home. Researchers also used a measurement tool to estimate each person’s chances of cardiovascular disease over the next 30 years of life. The Framingham cardiovascular disease risk score considers sex, age, blood pressure, smoking status, diabetes diagnosis, and body mass index (BMI). The researchers also looked at levels of a blood chemical called C-reactive protein (CRP), which is a sign of chronic or systemic inflammation.

The team split these participants into four groups including those who never had student debt (37%), those who paid it off (12%), those who took on new debt during young adulthood (28%), and those consistently in debt (24%).

Those who consistently had debt or took on debt had higher CVD risk scores than individuals who were never in debt or those who paid off their debt. Interestingly, respondents who paid off debt had significantly lower CVD risk scores than those never in debt.

The average college graduate owes $25,000

Study authors discovered clinically significant CRP value estimates among those who took on new debt or were consistently in debt between young adulthood and early mid-life. These estimates exceeded their counterparts who never had debt or paid it off. Race or ethnicity had no impact on the results .

“Our study respondents came of age and went to college at a time when student debt was rapidly rising with an average debt of around $25,000 for four-year college graduates. It’s risen more since then, leaving young cohorts with more student debt than any before them,” Dr. Lippert adds. “Unless something is done to reduce the costs of going to college and forgive outstanding debts , the health consequences of climbing student loan debt are likely to grow.”

Further analyses suggest that completing a college degree provides health benefits even to those with student debt. However, these graduates experienced fewer benefits in comparison to non-debtors. Dr. Lippert believes the findings indicate the potential population health implications of debt-financed education.

He adds that although the empirical evidence is clear on the economic and health returns from a college degree, these advantages come at a cost for borrowers.

The study is published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine .

South West News Service writer Mark Waghorn contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

$20K missing from bedroom drawer

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An area resident is out some $20,000 she’d stashed away. On April 30, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a theft complaint in Venango Township. The resident said she was missing $20,000 which had been wrapped in tin foil and stashed in a drawer in her bedroom. She believed the theft had happened that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Middle Age#Population Health#College
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
YourErie

Penn State Behrend holds spring commencement

Nearly 700 Penn State Behrend walked across the stage and received their hard-earned diplomas. Penn State Behrend held its spring commencement on May 6 at the Erie Insurance Arena. The commence also honored the college’s 2020 graduates, whose commencement events were virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chancellor Ralph Ford said commence is the most […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police probe retail theft at Millcreek Mall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating a retail theft at the Millcreek Mall. The incident occurred on April 29, 2022. Police reported that the suspect was involved in the theft of approximately $800 worth of merchandise from a local retailer. According to police, the suspect that they are trying to identify is a male, wearing […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Two facing attempted homicide charges after alleged shooting

Erie Police arrested two 20-year olds who are facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting at an occupied home on Lynn Street. Police charged Jahmeir Crockett and Tijon Harvey after a shooting in the 1400 block of Lynn Street. The shooting took place on March 17, 2022. According to police, the suspects allegedly fired multiple […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Study: 10 cheapest states to buy a home in 2022

The pandemic hasn't been kind to potential home buyers – skyrocketing prices and a lack of inventory have made buying a house impossible for some – but for those willing to move, a new study ranking the cheapest states to buy a home may offer some hope.
INCOME TAX
YourErie

Get ready to place your bets on horse racing at PI Downs and Casino

A dispute involving Presque Isle Downs has landed in the commonwealth court. The heart of the issue seems to be due to a lack of a new live racing agreement. There has been a legal back and forth between the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission and Presque Isle Downs. Court documents indicate that starting in […]
GAMBLING
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy