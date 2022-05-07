ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Bachelor Nation Member Who’s Written a Book: Matt James, Hannah Brown and More

By Eliza Thompson
 3 days ago

Will you accept this typewriter? After appearing on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette , plenty of contestants go on to host podcasts or star on additional seasons of the franchise, but arguably the No. 1 pastime for Bachelor Nation members is writing.

Tons of former Bachelor and Bachelorette leads have written books over the years , including Hannah Brown , Matt James and Rachel Lindsay . The former Miss Alabama, who appeared in season 23 of The Bachelor before leading season 15 of The Bachelorette , said that her memoir, God Bless This Mess , was an attempt to tell her own version of events that had previously been documented on TV.

“My life has been shared very openly [and] vulnerably through a lens of a television show. It’s always been for entertainment,” she explained on Us Weekly 's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast in November 2021. “And while a lot of that was my real life, there’s a lot of parts that fall through the cracks [and] that are filtered out. Instead of it being told through a funnel of other people, I really wanted to take the time and be able to share my story my way and the most authentic way.”

James, for his part, wrote about things he claims he discussed that never made it to air during his season of The Bachelor , which aired in early 2021. “I shared all those things so that the women who were pursuing me — as well as the viewers — to have context to why I was the way I was," the former football player told Us in May 2022, referring to stories about his past hardships that he detailed in his book, First Impressions . "And when they didn’t have that context, there are just a lot of things didn’t add up.”

It's not just leads who've joined the book club, however. Tyler Cameron , who appeared on Brown's season of The Bachelorette , published You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self in July 2021.

The Florida native told Us that he wanted to correct the record after fans praised him for "the bare minimum" after The Bachelorette . "I’m like, all I did was respect a woman,” he told Us in June 2021 . "But then I realized, like, there’s something wrong with our culture right now if this is what is being praised. This should be the norm. That’s kind of what really motivated me to write this book and kind of the core of this book.”

Keep scrolling to see which Bachelor Nation members have written books over the years.

Comments / 0

