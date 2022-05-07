ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Mother’s Day weekend brings weather changes

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Mother’s Day Weekend, Utah! We saw above average temperatures to close the work week, but an unsettled pattern will settle in for the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies moved into the state thanks to a weak cold front, and Saturday brings temperatures that will run 5-10 degrees cooler than Friday, with some spots dipping even more. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 60s along the Wasatch Front, but the warmth will hold on with the help of southerly winds down South. St. George will make it into the upper 80s, with many 70s throughout the rest of the south. The winds are going to be the biggest issue for the southern half of the state. A Wind Advisory is posted for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands, Glen Canyon Recreation Area and Kanab from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Areas under the advisory can expect 50 mph wind gusts and the potential for blowing dust creating hazy conditions.

Major increase in airborne pollen, study finds

While Northern Utah could see the chance of a Saturday shower, skies in Southern Utah will be clear with dry conditions. The whipping winds also bring an elevated fire risk to the southern part of the state, so any fire start could easily spread with gusty winds and dry conditions.

Our Mother’s Day will follow a similar theme from our Saturday. Temperatures will come down even more with northern Utah mainly seeing 50s and 60s and southern Utah seeing 60s and 70s. Winds will continue to be strong in southern Utah, with blowing dust potential yet again. Utah’s National Parks also get a healthy dose of wind this weekend, with gust anywhere between 30-50 mph. So, be prepared if you have plans to be at the parks.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4weu_0fWJ6wWm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMld7_0fWJ6wWm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMTnK_0fWJ6wWm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvLts_0fWJ6wWm00

In northern Utah the wet weather potential will be higher on Sunday with a little more energy present in the atmosphere. We’ll find scattered valley rain and mountain snow from Sunday into Monday. Most mountains north of I-70 will see minor accumulations with a few inches plus being possible in places like the Cottonwoods, which can expect 2-4″ from this storm.

How to improve Utah’s air quality

With even cooler temperatures filtering in by Monday, there is potential for some snow to mix down into our valleys. Like our last storm though, any accumulations likely stay above 5000 and anything over 2 inches staying above 7000 ft. We get a brief break from the activity Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, which will allow highs to rebound a little closer to average for this time of year.

Bottom line? Weather changes have arrived, so have a safe and happy Mother’s Day weekend!

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Below-average temperatures to start the workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your work is off to a good start! Monday morning will bring times of rain and snow in northern Utah, but from midmorning into the afternoon, skies will dry out in northern Utah as some sunshine starts to break through. In southern Utah, we start with […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Kanab, UT
State
Utah State
The Independent

Satellite captures wildfires raging outside Santa Fe as New Mexico declares emergency

New Mexico is under a state of emergency after more than a dozen wildfires were reported over the weekend, including near the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.Satellite imagery on Monday showed sizeable blazes in the Santa Fe National Forest, trailing massive smoke clouds.On Saturday, that forest fire, named the Calf Canyon Fire, had merged with the Hermits Peak Fire, The Associated Press reported, burning across 84 square miles. By Monday, the fires were 12 per cent contained, according to InciWeb, a government fire database, with the fire expected to grow over the day.AP reported that 20 wildfires in...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Woman found dead at hotel hot tub in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been found dead in a hotel hot tub in Summit County on Wednesday morning. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 56-year-old woman from Laramie, Wyoming. Her identity has not been released pending a full investigation. Authorities discovered the woman at a Best Western […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#The Wasatch Front#A Wind Advisory
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

KFC offering ‘Buckquet’ of chicken for Mother’s Day

(ABC4) – This spring, KFC is partnering with Proflowers to grant customers a deliciously perfect Mother’s Day gift. This year, spice up your usual flower arrangement by surprising mom with the chicken franchise’s Kentucky Fried Buckquet.  According to KFC, this DIY floral arrangement, once assembled, is one part fried chicken, one part fresh flowers.  To […]
RESTAURANTS
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Why are there giant concrete arrows in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Mysterious large concrete arrows are littered across Utah with many wondering what they are. These giant arrows are usually found in obscure locations. To understand the purpose of these arrows, you have to go back to the 1920s when aviation was first becoming widespread.  There was no radio communication back then so […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

St. George man arrested after woman’s bloodied body found in home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a woman’s body was discovered in a St. George home on Wednesday. St. George Police have identified the suspect as Jonathon David Cross, 43. The victim has been identified as Lisa Breinholt. Police first responded to a welfare check at a […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy