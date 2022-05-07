ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

ODOT announces $100M to build out Oregon’s EV charging network

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hwOE_0fWJ4aQS00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation is committing $100 million to build out the state’s public electric vehicle charging network.

The initiative, which will be on several major road corridors, aims to increase access for all to electric vehicle charging in communities throughout Oregon.

Shockign video: Driver smashes into a dozen vehicles

The money will be used over the next five years and comes from a mix of federal and state resources.

“We know that range anxiety is a big factor in people’s reluctance to make the switch to electric vehicles, especially in more rural parts of the state,” Amanda Pietz, ODOT’s policy, data & analysis division administrator, said in a statement. “This investment will build Oregonians’ confidence that an EV can fit into their life and get them where they need to go.”

Massive fentanyl, M30 pill bust in Portland

The corridors approved for the electric vehicle charging network so far include Interstate 5, Interstate 84, Interstate 82 and U.S. highways 26, 101, 20 and 97.

More roads and highways are expected to be approved over the next five years, according to ODOT.

The charging sites will be spaced about every 50 miles and will have at least four fast chargers. ODOT said they plan to make the sites “future-proof” and ready to expand as more residents opt for EVs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

Democrapsneedbrains
3d ago

There goes your taxes again. So still have not heard one good word on what they are going to do with the battery from their cars??? No one has that answer. How about the wind turbines when they are worn out??? Nope nothing good to do with them either. Boy new green deal has you all fooled

Reply(1)
4
Related
KTVZ

ODOT commits $100 million to electric vehicle charging infrastructure

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation says it's all in on transportation electrification. The agency is committing $100 million over the next five years to build out Oregon’s public electric vehicle charging network on several major road corridors, and to increase access for all to EV charging in communities throughout the state, ODOT said in a news release Friday that continues in full below:
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
KGW

Oregon Employment Department's paid leave program launches in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — A state program that offers paid time off to most working Oregonians, including the state's lowest-paid employees, is set to launch in 2023. The Oregon Employment Department's (OED) Paid Leave Oregon program will let workers take up to 12 weeks of paid time off for family, medical and "safe" leave.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Vehicles#Ev#Data Analysis Division#Oregonians#M30#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KTVZ

See how many historic sites in Oregon are at risk of flooding

See how many historic sites in Oregon are at risk of flooding. Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the most common and fatal natural disasters in the U.S., continue to get more destructive. Catastrophic flooding events once thought to occur every 100 years could become annual happenings. And the nation’s floodplains are projected to grow by roughly 45% by the end of the century.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy