Deadly Havana hotel explosion leaves 22 dead, over 70 injured

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cuban government says at least 22 people were killed after...

www.today.com

People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Mysterious explosion at large Cuban hotel

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Saratoga Hotel in the Cuban capital city of Havana was heavily damaged by an explosion on Friday. The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Multiple people were reportedly killed and wounded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Havana explosion: At least 22 dead after blast at luxury hotel as rescuers search rubble for survivors

At least 22 people including a pregnant woman and a child have been killed and dozens more injured after a large explosion tore through several floors of a luxury hotel in Havana. Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said a preliminary investigation pointed to a gas leak causing the explosion at the capital’s Saratoga Hotel on Friday."In no case was it a bomb or an attack," he later told Reuters as he left the capital's Calixto Garcia hospital, where many of the injured were treated. 'It's just a very unfortunate accident."Dr Julio Guerra Izquierdo, chief of hospital services at the Ministry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pilot’s lit cockpit cigarette caused passenger plane to crash into sea, report claims

The 2016 crash of an EgyptAir passenger plane that killed all 66 people on board was caused by a cockpit fire after the pilot’s lit cigarette ignited with oxygen leaking from an emergency mask, a report says.Experts probing the fatal incident, when EgyptAir flight MS804 – an Airbus A320 en route from Paris to Cairo – plunged into the eastern Mediterranean, alleged that either the captain or first officer had been smoking at 37,000ft shortly before the crash.In a 134-page official report, which was sent to the Court of Appeal in Paris last month, investigators said the fire may...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Suspected drug cartel gunmen kidnap two female soldiers vacationing at Mexico beach

Two female soliders were freed by Mexcio’s army after being held by kidnappers for almost 15 hours by suspected drug cartel gunmen, authorities have said. The two women were staying in Puerto Vallarta, a popular beach resort in Mexico’s Jalisco state, when they were kidnapped around midnight on Wednesday, the army said. Gen Vicente Pérez López, of the Mexican army’s Puerto Vallarta headquarters, said the two women rented an apartment in the beach resort and “were enjoying the beach ... on vacation,” before their kidnapping. “They were kidnapped for the simple reason that they belonged to the army,” said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Minnesota 'Loving Parents' Were Fatally Shot on Highway Near Popular Mexican Tourist Destination

A Minnesota mother and father were fatally shot by a group of gunmen while vacationing in Mexico, leaving behind their two children, according to reports. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were riding in a pickup truck on a highway near popular tourist destination Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, earlier this month, when a group of armed motorcyclists allegedly drove alongside them and shot them to death, KMSP-TV reports.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY

