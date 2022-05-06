Former Texas DB Chris Adimora announces transfer to SMU

After a lengthy trip in the transfer portal, former Longhorn Chris Adimora has found his new home.

The California native will be staying in the state of Texas as he announced via Twitter that he will be continuing his playing career at SMU.

The former four-star recruit was once a key contributor for Texas under the Tom Herman regime. His sophomore season was his best as a Longhorn, where he recorded a career high 46 tackles and one interception.

However, when Sarkisian’s staff took over this past season, Adimora quickly fell down the depth chart and saw very limited action all season totaling just 10 tackles.

He finished his career at Texas with 61 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one interception.

While at SMU, Adimora will reunite with former Texas coach Craig Naivar who is serving as the special teams coach, and former teammate Joshua Moore. He will likely have a chance to be a starter and key contributor for a very solid Mustang team.

