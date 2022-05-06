ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Texas DB Chris Adimora announces transfer to SMU

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7Dsp_0fWJ0rKP00

After a lengthy trip in the transfer portal, former Longhorn Chris Adimora has found his new home.

The California native will be staying in the state of Texas as he announced via Twitter that he will be continuing his playing career at SMU.

The former four-star recruit was once a key contributor for Texas under the Tom Herman regime. His sophomore season was his best as a Longhorn, where he recorded a career high 46 tackles and one interception.

However, when Sarkisian’s staff took over this past season, Adimora quickly fell down the depth chart and saw very limited action all season totaling just 10 tackles.

He finished his career at Texas with 61 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one interception.

While at SMU, Adimora will reunite with former Texas coach Craig Naivar who is serving as the special teams coach, and former teammate Joshua Moore. He will likely have a chance to be a starter and key contributor for a very solid Mustang team.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recruits react to weekend in Norman visiting with the Oklahoma Sooners

It’s recruiting season for Oklahoma Football and over the last couple of weeks since the Sooners’ spring game, the key figures at OU have been out on the road meeting with high schools and building relationships across the country. Beyond recruiting particular kids, Oklahoma is recruiting schools and their coaches to buy into the vision that Brent Venables is putting in place in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class currently rank?

Nebraska Football’s 2023 recruiting class is no longer ranked in the Top 25 according to ESPN. The Huskers are currently sitting with five commitments for the upcoming recruits. Benjamin Bahmer   Tight End   Pierce, NE   3-star Gunnar Gottula   Offensive Line   Lincoln, NE   4-star Dwight Bootle   Defensive Back   Miami, FL   3-star Sam Sledge   Offensive Line   Omaha, NE   3-star William Watson   Quarterback   Springfield, MA   3-star It’s no surprise that Nebraska has fallen out of the top 25 since ESPN last ranked the upcoming classes. With how much time Nebraska has spent in the transfer portal recruiting players like defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, Devin Drew, and quarterbacks Casey Thompson and...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#American Football#College Football#Mustang
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys offseason after NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft came and went, so let’s predict some things involving the Dallas Cowboys. Now that the Dallas Cowboys completed a largely forgettable NFL Draft when compared their usual attention-grabbing standards, there are things to predict about “America’s Team” heading into the heart of the NFL offseason.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Wants To Play For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has a team in mind for the 2022 NFL regular season. Griffin III, a Texas native, would like to play for the Dallas Cowboys next season, backing up star quarterback Dak Prescott in the NFC East. "I’ve been reached out to from a plethora...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Basketball: Five-star forward Ron Holland announces top schools

Chris Beard and company have a chance to add their first member of the 2023 recruiting class. Five-star forward Ron Holland out of Duncanville, Texas announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has trimmed his list down to eight schools. The No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Texas recently spoke with 247Sports to explain the reasoning behind naming his top schools at this time.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star Husker legacy prospect announces commitment

A 5-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class with family ties to Nebraska Football announced his school selection on Monday night. Quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler, Arizona, announced on Twitter that he would be committing to Ohio State University. The junior signal-caller chose the Buckeyes over other programs like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and USC. His 5-Star ranking comes from on3.com. There was hope that Nebraska could be in the running, given his family’s connection to Cornhusker football. Dylan Raiola is the son of former Husker offensive lineman Dominic Raiola. Dominic played in Lincoln from 1998-2000, was a consensus All-American in 2000,...
CHANDLER, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football: Taj Harris ranked in the top 30 transfer portal players

Rutgers football landed a difference maker in the transfer portal with the addition of wide receiver Taj Harris. In fact, he was one of the top talents in the transfer portal this offseason. To that end, the transfer wide receiver was ranked the No. 29 transfer portal player according to On3Sports. In the annual spring game last month, Harris led all wide receivers with five catches and 49 receiving yards. He also had the game’s first touchdown, making a nice adjustment to catch a pass from incumbent starting quarterback Noah Vedral. Harris has two years of eligibility left but could well be a...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy