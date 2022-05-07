ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-Year Mortgage Rates for May 2022

By Alix Langone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying a home is a major financial decision, and interest rate levels have a significant impact on how much your mortgage will cost you over the years. When you choose to become a homeowner, you'll want to secure the right type of mortgage at the lowest possible rate, especially since rates...

Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Real estate expert on whether home prices could come down amid Fed rate hikes

First American Financial Corporation chief economist Mark Fleming discussed where he believes home prices are going amid expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as a way to tame surging inflation. Fleming, who leads an economics team responsible for analyzing and forecasting trends in the real estate and mortgage markets,...
BUSINESS
#Interest Rates#Mortgage Calculator#Personal Loan#Equity Loan#Fed
FingerLakes1.com

Housing in 2022: Is it better to buy or rent?

Interest rates are rising. This means you may want to think about what your housing will look like long term. The pandemic created unique economic circumstances that impacted the housing market dramatically. In attempt to recover, inflation has gone up. In turn, consumers don’t have as much buying power. Read more about it here.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. And third, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — are 70% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Black Knight.
MLS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Fortune

We’re in a historically overvalued housing market, and these cities could see home prices drop 10%, Moody’s says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A housing market slump looked all but assured two years ago. At the time, it made sense: The strict state-issued lockdowns had pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression era, and many states had banned in-person home showings. However, a housing bust didn't come to pass. Both Congress and the Federal Reserve stepped in with unprecedented economic aid, and after just two months of recession the U.S. economy and housing market flipped into high growth.
BUSINESS

