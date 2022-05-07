ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Lodging tax increase to ballot; sheriff gets copter support

By Eric Jaramishian
gtgazette.com
 4 days ago

“… we want (a helicopter) able to carry enough water to be able to put out a fire when the need arises.”. Two ballot measures to increase the Transient Occupancy Tax by 2% on the West Slope and 4% in the Tahoe region will go to voters in the November 2022...

www.gtgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Sacramento rent begins to rapidly lower as eviction rates rise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As eviction rates across the Sacramento region rise due to COVID-19 rent relief ending, the price to rent is temporarily decreasing due to the vacancies, according to experts. “On April 1 tenants were required to pay their rent again and if tenants did not pay their...
CBS Sacramento

Marijuana Lounges Could Be Coming To Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Marijuana lounges could be coming to Sacramento as city leaders are set to hear details of a plan allowing dispensaries to open spots for people to sit and smoke. The idea is legal in California but not in Sacramento. New state law allows customers to smoke, vaporize and consume cannabis products in designated spaces. A meeting is scheduled to look at a number of things related to cannabis, and there’s a belief that cannabis lounges will significantly alter the industry’s landscape. So how would this work? The city’s cannabis manager is recommending the idea along with best practices to a city council committee Tuesday. The proposal includes ideas like monitoring usage onsite, setting time limits and training. Another suggestion would require lounges to offer ride-shares or regional transit passes. There are restrictions on these lounges in California. They include an age requirement and no alcohol or tobacco can be sold inside of them. The City of Sacramento’s Law and Legislative Committee has already held a few workshops related to cannabis topics. The committee will meet Tuesday morning. From there, the city will decide which ideas should move forward for a full city council discussion.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Dorado County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Placerville, CA
Government
County
El Dorado County, CA
City
Placerville, CA
El Dorado County, CA
Government
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Property Owners Possibly Facing New Penalty Over Illegal Fireworks

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Sacramento County Supervisors will introduce a new proposal that would hold property owners liable for allowing illegal fireworks to be used on their property. The proposal will be introduced Wednesday. A first violation would result in a $1000 fine. If there are multiple offenses in a year the fine could boost the fine up to $5000. If approved the new rule would take effect on June 24. On May 4, 2021, the Sacramento city council passed a similar ordinance. Under that ordinance, those who use illegal fireworks on streets and sidewalks in front of people’s homes can also be fined.  
Robert J Hansen

Sacramento jury rules DHS patient restored, will be released this week

Derek Byrd (left), Laura Byrd (center) and Duran Byrd (right) at a Thanksgiving family day at DHS in 2017.(Courtesy of Laura Byrd) Laura Byrd got a Mother's Day gift she has been waiting eight years for when a jury ruled last week that her son, Duran Byrd, who has been a “not guilty by reason of insanity” (NGRI) patient at Department of State Hospital (DSH) Napa since 2016, be released from custody.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy