Crime log: April 22-29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Six people were shot in Jackson Park overnight. Police said two men in an SUV started shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Richards Avenue. According to police, six people were shot, including two men and four women. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 37 years old. A 37-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Another woman, 29, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in serious condition. Police are searching for the shooters. There was another mass shooting Tuesday, less than six miles away in Back of the Yards. Five people who were shot, one was killed, two were in critical condition, and two were stabilized.Police said the victims were all standing outside when a stolen red Mazda pulled up – and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled guns, and shot them all.A 19-year-old man was shot in the left side of his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO