Crime log: April 22-29

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 9:55 a.m. Deputies investigated suspicious circumstances at Henningsen-Lotus Park on Lotus Road in Lotus. 1:41 p.m. Deputies investigated suspicious...
(Sidney) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests stemming from May 1 to May 10. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Watts of Tabor on Tuesday for Child Endangerment and Domestic Abuse. Authorities arrested Watts during a call for service. On Monday, Deputies arrested 49-year-old Eric Hamilton of Council Bluffs...
A manhunt in Woodville continues tonight for Jacory Carr, 24, wanted in the May 5 murder of a man in Centreville and the shooting of a woman this morning in Woodville. Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge said his officers were called to the scene of a shooting at about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on First West Street in Woodville.
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Six people were shot in Jackson Park overnight. Police said two men in an SUV started shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Richards Avenue. According to police, six people were shot, including two men and four women. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 37 years old. A 37-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Another woman, 29, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in serious condition. Police are searching for the shooters. There was another mass shooting Tuesday, less than six miles away in Back of the Yards. Five people who were shot, one was killed, two were in critical condition, and two were stabilized.Police said the victims were all standing outside when a stolen red Mazda pulled up – and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled guns, and shot them all.A 19-year-old man was shot in the left side of his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A dump truck has slammed into a home in Stowe Township.The crash occured just after 6 a.m. along 13th Street.Dispatchers tell KDKA that no one was injured.The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
