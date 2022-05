Four Henrico County high school students are among 64 Virginia recipients of $2,500 National Merit Scholarships. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation selected 2,500 students from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists nationwide to receive the scholarships. The Henrico recipients are:. • Abhay Srivastava of Glen Allen, a student at...

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 4 MINUTES AGO