SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Sacramento County Supervisors will introduce a new proposal that would hold property owners liable for allowing illegal fireworks to be used on their property. The proposal will be introduced Wednesday. A first violation would result in a $1000 fine. If there are multiple offenses in a year the fine could boost the fine up to $5000. If approved the new rule would take effect on June 24. On May 4, 2021, the Sacramento city council passed a similar ordinance. Under that ordinance, those who use illegal fireworks on streets and sidewalks in front of people’s homes can also be fined.

21 HOURS AGO