NORTH HAVEN, Conn — Multiple trucks near a North Haven business were believed to be set on fire late Friday evening, prompting officials to start an arson investigation. The North Haven Fire Department was called to Powdered Metal Drive around 11:30 p.m. for a report of an explosion with fire, officials said. A resident on Frost Drive initially called in the report to firefighters, according to officials.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO