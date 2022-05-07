Flood Watch issued for Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING THURSDAY FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The dry and windy pattern combined with unseasonable warmth and an unstable air mass will create widespread critical fire weather conditions through Thursday. We added the eastern plains to today`s Red Flag Warning, where a dangerous combination of critical fire weather conditions, dry thunderstorms, and severe thunderstorms is forecast. Poor humidity recovery is forecast tonight from the central mountain chain westward, with better recoveries across the east. On Thursday, the main focus will be along and east of the central mountain chain. Haines values will reach the highest category (6) each afternoon. Extremely dry conditions are expected Friday into the upcoming weekend, but lighter winds are forecast. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT today, and from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today, and up to 40 mph on Thursday. Potential for erratic wind gusts over 60 mph near thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent today, except 16-28 percent along the Texas border. Then, 3 to 6 percent on Thursday with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done. New fire starts possible from dry thunderstorms.

2 HOURS AGO