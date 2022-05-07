ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Douglas Ross blames Partygate for Tory losses, as colleagues ‘plot to dump him as Scottish leader’

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuyDM_0fWHyMRj00

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross blamed Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal for “very disappointing” results for the Tories in local elections across the UK.

Mr Ross said that voters had sent a clear message they were “unhappy” with both the prime minister and law-breaking parties – but also maintained that Mr Johnson should stay at No 10.

It comes as the Scottish Tory chief’s leadership appeared to come under threat, with colleagues pointing to his own “failed” handling of the Partygate scandal.

One Conservative MSP told the Daily Record that informal discussions have taken place about ditching Mr Ross after the party slumped to third place behind the SNP and Scottish Labour.

The Scottish Conservative leader previously made his own unhappiness with the prime minister clear, calling for him to step down as a result of the lockdown parties in Westminster.

But in a major U-turn, Mr Ross changed his stance, withdrawing a no-confidence letter demanding the prime minister’s resignation in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.

The unnamed MSP said: “I think the result is confirmation of a failed strategy. His strategy has definitely given us the worst of both worlds. I would not be surprised if he resigns himself.

“He could have initially not put in a letter and simply castigated the prime minister. Having made his decision, he had to stick to it. It was a real lack of political judgement.”

Another Scottish Tory figure said the U-turn had been “idiotic”, while former MSP Adam Tomkins said Mr Ross “owns this, not Boris”, adding: “It was Douglas who U-turned, Douglas who flipped, and Douglas who backed the PM.”

But Mr Ross insisted on Saturday that his change of stance on Mr Johnson had not impacted on what he accepted were “disappointing” results.

The Scottish Tory leader said: “I don’t think, had I not changed my position in light of the atrocious conflict in Ukraine, it would have changed the situation, because voters I was speaking to were unhappy with the prime minister and unhappy with Partygate.

“Had I maintained my position despite the war in Europe, those voters would still have been unhappy with Partygate and still unhappy with the prime minister because he remains in post.”

The Scottish Tories returned 214 councillors across Scotland – down from the record 276 the party achieved in 2017 – but Mr Ross insisted it was their “second best result for many, many years”.

He pointed to areas such as Aberdeenshire, Moray, South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway and Scottish Borders, where the Conservatives are the biggest party. But Mr Ross conceded: “Clearly, it wasn’t a good night and I am disappointed.”

Voters who had traditionally backed the Tories chose to “register a protest” by staying at home and not voting, Mr Ross said. “In this election they wanted to stay at home to register their protest and we’ve got to listen to that,” he added.

He insisted he could “hear their anger and frustration”, adding that Tory leaders across the UK should be “reflecting on the result”.

Earlier on Saturday education secretary Nadhim Zahawi urged Tory MPs not to move against the prime minister – saying Mr Johnson was still an electoral “asset”.

Asked about Mr Zahawi’s remarks, Mr Ross said: “He has to look at the losses received in many parts of the country.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Independent

Split vote threat to left in Thursday’s elections as ‘progressives’ outnumber conservatives by two to one

Candidates from left-of-centre parties will outnumber those on the right by more than two to one in this week’s local elections in England, creating an inbuilt advantage for the Conservative Party, new research has shown.In almost half (43 per cent) of wards being contested, the Conservatives are the sole right-of-centre party against three contenders from the left of centre – Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens – effectively splitting the “progressive” vote in a way that makes it easier for Boris Johnson’s party to win.And in another third (36 per cent) of battles, the Tories are the sole “conservative” representative fighting...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Labour#Tories#Scottish Party#Europe#Uk#Conservatives#Msp#The Daily Record#Snp
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
Navy Times

Ukraine weapon switcheroos are flushing Soviet arms out of Europe

WASHINGTON ― As some Eastern European nations send their Soviet-era kit to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s attack, the new weapons those nations stand to get in return from the United States and its allies could shape the continent’s arsenal for years to come. The tactic...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

641K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy