Boston restaurateur and culinary star Tiffani Faison just earned the biggest prize in Food Network history, by winning Season 3 of the network's Tournament of Champions. We checked in with Faison while she was in Louisville cooking for the Kentucky Derby, and talked about what the win meant to her personally, how she views Boston from a culinary perspective, and what the future of food can and should look like in Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO