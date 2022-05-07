FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temps for your Saturday

We are going to see a continuation of sunshine, breezy conditions, and some major heat. Daytime highs are expected back in the lower 90s today, ranging between 91 and 95 degrees. Our record heat for today is 92 degrees, set back in 1962. That means we have a strong chance of breaking a 60-year-old record! The heat index will also be high today, with feels-like temperatures in the lower triple digits. Today is another day to stay cool and hydrated to the best of your abilities. Try to lessen your strenuous outdoor activities this afternoon and take plenty of breaks in the AC or shaded areas. Walking your pets will be better during the early evening hours or in the morning when conditions will be cooler.
