ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temps for your Saturday

By Alena Lee
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of sunshine and warmer today with temperatures that will quickly climb into the upper 60s and low 70s by...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

FORECAST: A few showers this morning for Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day! A narrow band of ran will push through the area this morning. After it passes the rest of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and breezy southeast winds. Temperatures will be mild for most of the morning with highs in the mid to upper 70s. If we get any breaks in the clouds we could see a few spots get close to 80 degrees. Clouds eventually clear out overnight into Monday with the start of some really warm days. We are still on track to reach our first 90-degree day this week. We will also be challenging record highs set in the early 60s from Monday through Thursday. It’s not until late in the week where we finally see relief from the heat with our next best chance of rain returning Friday and Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: The heat is on! 90s for most of this week

O.K., Kansas City---Get ready for a series summer sizzle across the region. Daytime highs are expected in the lower-to-mid 90s from Springfield all the way up to Bethany. If the temperature reaches 91 degrees today, we will have tied a record that was set back in 1963. In fact, through Thursday, we have an opportunity to either tie or break record heat!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Record-breaking heat continues Tuesday and beyond

We are going to see a continuation of sunshine, breezy conditions, and some major heat. Daytime highs are expected back in the lower 90s today, ranging between 91 and 95 degrees. Our record heat for today is 92 degrees, set back in 1962. That means we have a strong chance of breaking a 60-year-old record! The heat index will also be high today, with feels-like temperatures in the lower triple digits. Today is another day to stay cool and hydrated to the best of your abilities. Try to lessen your strenuous outdoor activities this afternoon and take plenty of breaks in the AC or shaded areas. Walking your pets will be better during the early evening hours or in the morning when conditions will be cooler.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Degree Day
KCTV 5

Just another volcanic Monday: Temps at KCI tie with record set in 1963

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - So it begins. The heat is on in the Heartland, and temperatures today tied a record set nearly 60 years ago. The National Weather Service reported that a temperature of 91 degrees was recorded at Kansas City International Airport. The previous record for May 9 was 91 degrees, set in 1963.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Warm and humid tonight in Kansas City

The evening air will remain sticky with humidity levels running near 60% at sunset to well over 80% after midnight. Temperatures are expected to stay warm overnight with lows near 75 by daybreak. Fair skies overnight will continue Wednesday as we brace for another hot, humid day as highs work to near record levels in the lower 90s. Thursday could be a record setter as well. Rain chances look slim with our best chance coming Friday with a 50% chance for scattered storms. Partly cloudy skies with isolated rain chances this weekend with highs in the lower 80s Saturday and middle 70s Sunday will give us a weekend that will actually feel like May!
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy