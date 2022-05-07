One transported by medflight after serious head-on crash in Middleboro

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who hasn’t been seen since 2019, was offered a chance to get out of jail. A judge issued an order Thursday granting bail for Kayla Montgomery. Kayla is accused of falsely collecting welfare benefits meant for her step-daughter Harmony. She is facing fraud and firearm charges. As part of her release, Kayla will have to check in daily with the Manchester Police Department, get treatment for substance abuse, and cannot travel outside of New Hampshire. She is also forbidden to have contact with her husband Adam Montgomery. Harmony was reported missing at the end of 2021. She vanished while in her father’s custody.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO