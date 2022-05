SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Five people were wounded when gunfire erupted at a Cinco de Mayo festival in southern Washington state on Friday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sunnyside Police Department, a single shooter fired multiple shots at a rival gang member within the crowd inside the carnival section of the City of Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo festival, the Sunnyside Sun reported.

