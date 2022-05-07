One person dead after two vehicle crash on Rt. 125 in Kingston

DANVERS (CBS) — A man arrested for operating under the influence of drugs in Saugus early Saturday morning was found dead just hours later in his cell at the Danvers State Police Barracks. Massachusetts State Police say a 49-year-old man from Fremont, N.H., was unresponsive in his cell at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, which was nine hours after he was brought in. They say troopers had performed routine, face-to-face checks on the suspect every 30 minutes after he arrived to his cell. At 2:30 a.m., he was pulled over on Route 99 in Saugus and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a class “B” narcotic, and speeding. The Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on a cause of death. The Essex County DA’s office is handling the investigation.

DANVERS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO