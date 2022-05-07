ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NH

One person dead after two vehicle crash on Rt. 125 in Kingston

WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, N.H. — One person died after a two vehicle crash Friday night in Kingston, according to police. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m....

www.wmur.com

Comments / 4

Related
MassLive.com

Person killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash on I-495 in Massachusetts

A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on the northbound side of I-495 near Mansfield. Cruisers started responding to the area to try to find and stop the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.
MANSFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Police publicly identify 15-year-old driver killed in crash

SACO, Maine — A teenage girl is dead after a crash early Monday morning in Saco, officials confirmed Monday. Police were called to Ricker Road at about 3:15 a.m. after someone who lives in the area reported hearing a loud bang. Officers say they found a Toyota Highlander that had crashed into some trees.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Police: 15-year-old girl dies after crashing SUV into trees in Saco

SACO, Maine — A teenage girl is dead after a crash early Monday morning in Saco, officials confirmed Monday. Police were called to Ricker Road at about 3:15 a.m. after someone who lives in the area reported hearing a loud bang. Officers say they found a Toyota Highlander that had crashed into some trees.
SACO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NH
City
Portsmouth, NH
Kingston, NH
Accidents
Kingston, NH
Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

One dead in Longmeadow car crash, one critically injured

One person is dead following a one-car crash in Longmeadow early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Longmeadow Police, officers responded to the report of a car crash in the area of 10 Green Willow Drive at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers determined the front...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Boston

Police identify woman found dead in Merrimack River

After a forensic sketch was released, police received tips from across the country. A woman found dead in the Merrimack River last week has been identified, according to police. She is 38-year-old Katie Gorfinkle of Concord, N.H. When Gorfinkle’s body was initially found in Bow, police circulated a forensic artist’s...
BOW, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Police#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MassLive.com

Crash kills 2 people, sends car into Central Massachusetts pond

Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
MENDON, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Man Dies In Massachusetts State Police Custody At Danvers Barracks

DANVERS (CBS) — A man arrested for operating under the influence of drugs in Saugus early Saturday morning was found dead just hours later in his cell at the Danvers State Police Barracks. Massachusetts State Police say a 49-year-old man from Fremont, N.H., was unresponsive in his cell at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, which was nine hours after he was brought in. They say troopers had performed routine, face-to-face checks on the suspect every 30 minutes after he arrived to his cell. At 2:30 a.m., he was pulled over on Route 99 in Saugus and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a class “B” narcotic, and speeding. The Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on a cause of death. The Essex County DA’s office is handling the investigation.
DANVERS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy