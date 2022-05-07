ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Shooting Puts Local Man in Hospital

pasadenanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said a man was shot for unknown reasons on Friday night and detectives are working to identify the suspect. Lt. Rudy Lemos said police were alerted by the department’s automated Shotspotter gunfire reporting system and 9-1-1...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Shotspotter#Pasadena Fire Dept#Google Play#The Apple App Store
