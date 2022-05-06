ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timmonsville, SC

Timmonsville man gets 6 years for 2019 Florence armed robbery

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26m3RF_0fWEQlAb00

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old Timmonsville man will spend six years in prison after entering a guilty plea for attempted armed robbery, according to court documents.

Ty’Quavious Deondre’ Mack was originally indicted on one count of armed robbery after he robbed a man at gunpoint in November 2019 and then drove away, according to court documents. Mack took the victim’s cellphone and $653.

The victim then called authorities and followed Mack until he was arrested. The victim told police that he’d met with Mack and others to buy a cell phone.

Mack will receive credit for 897 days served.

