ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNKAv_0fWEPZUY00
Russia Parade Rehearsal Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

This year’s Victory Day, which falls on Monday, won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops in neighboring Ukraine. Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media.

On Saturday, an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile rolled through Red Square as part of the rehearsal in Moscow, with warplanes and helicopters flying overhead, troops marching in formation and self-propelled artillery vehicles rumbling past.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments as Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to suggest the country could expand its war aims. With the war now in...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden’s initial request, signaling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion. The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Lavrov says Russia does not want war in Europe

May 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not want war in Europe, but that Western countries were keen to see Russia defeated in its military campaign in Ukraine. "If you are worried about the prospect of war in Europe - we do...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Parade#Subway#Victory Day#Ap#Nazi#Russians#The Associated Press
Action News Jax

Ambassador nominee for Ukraine seeks quick embassy reopening

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Ukraine promised senators Tuesday she would work to make Russia's invasion of that country a “strategic failure,” in a war-zone appointment that for the time being will focus more on coordinating Western weapon shipments for Ukraine's forces than on diplomacy.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Action News Jax

G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine

LONDON — (AP) — Leaders from the Group of Seven developed democracies pledged Sunday to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil, as they met with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for online talks to stress their support and to display unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945.
EUROPE
Action News Jax

Spain fires intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Spain's government fired the director of the country's top intelligence agency Tuesday following the hacking of politicians’ cellphones, including the devices of the prime minister and several supporters of the Catalonia region’s secession. The National Intelligence Center, or CNI, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Embattled Israeli leader vows to keep government afloat

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's embattled prime minister on Monday vowed to continue to lead the country as his shaky government limped into the opening of parliament's summer session on the verge of collapse. Less than a year after taking office, Naftali Bennett has lost his parliamentary majority,...
MIDDLE EAST
Action News Jax

House nears OK of $40B Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package headed toward House passage Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden's initial request, signaling a magnified U.S. commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin's bloody three-month-old invasion. The measure was expected to win wide bipartisan support...
FOREIGN POLICY
Action News Jax

Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow's forces kept up their attack on defenders inside Mariupol's steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Sri Lanka deploys troops in capital after violence, protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities deployed armored vehicles and troops on the streets of the capital Wednesday, two days after pro-government mobs attacked peaceful protesters, triggering a wave of violence across the country. Security forces have been ordered to shoot those deemed to be...
PROTESTS
Action News Jax

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A female journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, while Israel claimed there was evidence the two were hit by Palestinian gunfire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Marcos Jr. faces calls to ensure democracy, human rights

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — After most of his key rivals conceded defeat, presumptive Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, faced early calls Wednesday to ensure respect for human rights, the rule of law and democracy. Marcos Jr. garnered more than 31...
POLITICS
Reuters

Biden seeks to keep China in focus by welcoming ASEAN leaders

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will host Southeast Asian leaders in Washington this week as his administration seeks to show it can maintain its focus on the Indo-Pacific and the long-term challenge of China despite the immediate crisis in Ukraine. A two-day summit with the 10-nation Association...
FOREIGN POLICY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
95K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy