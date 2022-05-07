ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STUDIO J IS ON THE MOVE!

By TheChallengerNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their recent move into a bigger facility at 3199 Delaware Ave in Kenmore, NY, Studio J – now in its 9th season, is embracing the theme ‘AIN’T NO STOPPIN’ US NOW’!. Their competition team (pictured) recently won 5 gold...

