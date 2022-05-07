Newsstand: Video from Michigan football spring workouts

Michigan Wolverines football has the month of May off, and it’s fully deserved. The program began spring practice in late February and ran through April 5. After that, the Maize and Blue went through voluntary strength and conditioning workouts and walkthroughs, until the semester ended in late April.

Much of the team will reconvene this summer ahead of fall camp, and Michigan is planning on taking a late-July trip around the state of Michigan, replacing the overseas explorations they’ve done in years past.

Though he’s not alone, that hard work is paying off for Michigan freshman early enrollee quarterback Jayden Denegal. According to his former assistant coach and the co-strength and conditioning coach at Apple Valley (Calif.) High, Denegal looks “much bigger.”

“Work of art by [Michigan head strength and conditioning] Coach Ben Herbert and everyone involved,” Anthony Morales wrote on Twitter.

Michigan basketball forward Will Tschetter redshirted as a freshman last season, but he’s looking to make an impact this coming year. The former three-star recruit on two services and four-star on ESPN, Tschetter was said to have made big strides in the weight room and with his technical work as a player. This offseason is big for him to continue to develop, before he could crack the rotation next November.

Quote Of The Day

“Now, you’re not gonna know it for another 10 years, 15 or even 20 years. And it’s all gonna be about what these young men that I coach, how they turn out to be. What kind of fathers they are, what kind of husbands they are, what kind of people they are in their communities. I think you’re gonna find it’s gonna be pretty good. But that’s something I think about all the time. That’s overarching, what this is all about.” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on what his legacy will be

Headlines Of The Day

