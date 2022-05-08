ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Judge Chris Morton and Judge Josh Hill answer questions about suspects' bond in Harris County

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Pk0B_0fWDw9YP00

People in Houston have heard it before -- a suspect accused of a violent crime while out on bond, and then bond is set yet again. It's a continuous cycle, which many are fed up over.

Bearing the brunt of the blame from many local officials, law enforcement, and families who have lost their loved ones to senseless violence, are the judges who set those bonds.

Judges have told ABC13 repeatedly that they can't comment on ongoing cases, so it's rare we get to hear from them on the bond issues facing Harris County.

Judge Chris Morton, in the 230th Criminal District Court of Harris County, and Judge Josh Hill, in the 232nd Criminal District Court of Harris County, sat down with ABC13's Brooke Taylor, who uncovers evidence of a rift between the judges and District Attorney's office that could mean more accused criminals are on the streets.

Both Judge Morton and Judge Hill are aware of the outrage in the community.

"We are well aware of that. In many ways we agree, but we are constrained by the law," Judge Morton said.

"We are well aware that there appears to be a surge of people committing crimes while out on bail for another crime," Judge Hill said.

ABC13 looked into different cases out of both Judge Hill and Judge Morton's courtrooms, where accused murderers were out on multiple felony bonds, set by the judges. While the judges can't comment on pending cases, they both made it clear that the law does not allow them to set bail as a way of keeping someone behind bars.

"We cannot set bail specifically to keep people in custody," Judge Morton said. "The law specifically prohibits that we cannot use bail as a means of punishment because they have been accused of a crime. Bail is to ensure that they show up to court and they comply with bond conditions."

"It's not that people are angry, that people are that we're setting bail too low. They're angry that people are making their bail. They, they are angry that our system is such that we're required to give them bail. And, and if they have money, they get to get out and there is nothing we can do about that. I understand that anger, but I don't get to change the law.

While under the law, everyone is entitled to bond, like capital murder and those charged repeatedly with felonies, the judges and the District Attorney's office can't agree on how that happens.

"I understand the frustration people would have when they're seeing somebody commit crime after crime after crime and they get bail after bail after bail," Judge Hill said.

Both judges say in order for them to deny a repeat offender's bond and keep behind bars until trial, there must be a hearing.

"No matter how absurd it may sound, no matter how many offenses they're alleged to have committed, the only legal way for us or for any judge to hold someone at no bail is after a hearing," Judge Hill said.

We expect our judges and District Attorney's office to know the law and work together, but they work in the same courtrooms, and don't agree on the law when it comes to how someone's bond can be denied.

The judges say only the District Attorney's office can request the hearings to deny bond, while the District Attorney's office disagrees, calling the judges wrong.

"It is a disingenuous misreading of the law for judges to attempt to evade their responsibility to ensure public safety in the setting bonds by erroneously claiming they are powerless to do so, when the law gives them that explicit authority,' Dane Schiller, with the District Attorney's Office said. "It is not true that a judge can't raise or lower bonds or set hearing without a motion from the state. It is wrong for any judge to claim their hands are tied when it comes to setting bond consistent with public safety."

Schiller also points to a recent appeals court decision, claiming judges can revoke and increase bail anytime he or she finds the bail insufficient.

In response, Judge Hill said the case is still pending and claims if the judges requested the hearings to deny bond, they wouldn't be staying neutral.

"You have a judge who serves nothing more than a referee, as a judge we are tasked with the job of listening to the evidence and applying the law as it fits," Judge Hill said.

Judges answer ABC13 questions about bond set in high-profile felony cases.

Their different interpretations of the law, impact cases like Marcus Tucker, who accused of murder in 2019. Judge Hill set Tucker's bond seven times.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, twice, murder, aggravated assault of a family member, and robbery. Tucker made bond each time.

Most recently, he was charged with two more felonies, but this time, he has not been able to pay it and remains behind bars.

Not once was there ever a hearing to deny his bond.

The District Attorney's office filed paperwork at least three times to deny his bond, but the dysfunction is so bad that the judges and the District Attorney's Office even clash over how the hearings should be requested.

"Merely filing a piece of paper with the clerk is not the same thing as requesting a hearing, or, requesting someone be held at no bond, that has to be presented to the judge, and requested in each one of our courts," Judge Morton said. "They can present it to the judge and say we want to hear it."

There are disadvantages to the District Attorney's Office requesting the hearings, which is why there are cases where they don't want to move forward or don't request the hearing. Having a hearing to deny bond means presenting evidence, and having witnesses testify which prosecutors say can jeopardize their cases early on, before trial.

Either way anyone looks at it, these two parties, who play a crucial role in our criminal justice system, can't agree on how the hearings should work, only impacting the people all have them been elected to serve.

When asked if the judges take responsibility when someone in their courtroom is charged with murder while out on felony bonds that they set, Judge Chris Morton said, "At the end of the day, it's applying law to the facts. We have to apply the way the law requires us to do it. We can't just look at a piece of the law and forget everything else because it's inconvenient. We have to take all of the law in every decision we make. And yes, every decision we make weighs heavily on us."

Judge Josh Hill responded by saying, "Every decision I make weighs on me and whatever the outcome of my decisions is, I try to stay on top of it. I try to know what my decisions are causing, whether it's a decision to give someone a probation or a second chance, whether it's a decision to sentence somebody heavily, whether it's a decision to give a personal bond or a very high bond. I try to track things and understand if I do this, what happens? And I try to adjust my decisions based on what I see happening. If I make a mistake. If someone got a second chance that maybe shouldn't have gotten that second chance, I look for patterns so that when I make decisions in the future, I can make better informed decisions."

Comments / 9

Sergeant Drinker
2d ago

These judges are total cake eaters. Clowns in black robes. Their departures, after getting crushed in the next election, can't happen soon enough.

Reply
9
Robert Hairell
1d ago

Ho is law enforcement to blame for them being out in bond? They are the ones who arrested them. Violent criminals need to be kept in jail, period. Especially murder

Reply
4
KEEPTEXASRED43
1d ago

Theres a REAL SIMPLE SOLUTION! Stop voting for LIBERAL DEMOCRATS! Theyre destroying ALL OF OUR CITIES! in Oregon they just passed a bill to put FEMININE PRODUCTS in BOYS RESTROOMS and women will no longer be called women but menstruating people! Thats the direction of the DEMOCRATS!

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
Law & Crime

Human Remains Identified as Missing Woman, Who Was Girlfriend of Ex-NFL Player Investigated in Her Disappearance

Authorities in Texas have identified human remains as belonging to missing 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. “The Institute of Forensic Science determined the remains to be that of Taylor Pomaski,” Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Law&Crime in an email. “The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

2nd grader says Fort Bend ISD substitute teacher followed her into restroom; Father wants disciplinary action

Fort Bend ISD officials are investigating serious allegations involving a second-grade student and her substitute teacher at Jan Schiff Elementary. The 8-year-old’s parents told KPRC that the substitute teacher allegedly followed their daughter into the restroom at school. “My daughter said she walked in and realized the male teacher...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Morton
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal District Court#District Attorney
KVUE

'Cut' catalytic converter ban passed by Houston City Council

HOUSTON — Houston city leaders on Wednesday voted to outlaw the sale and possession of certain catalytic converters as thefts have dramatically risen across the country and here at home. The ordinance makes it illegal to have a used catalytic converter that was cut from its original vehicle unless...
CBS DFW

Texas woman allegedly killed husband after learning of mistress

SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman is in custody, facing a murder after officials say she admitted to shooting her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman.It was the morning of May 7 when deputies arrived at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.Stewart remained in the Harris County Jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy