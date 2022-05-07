CG Auxiliary recruting members, offering safety checks

The Maysville Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla is looking for new members, officials with the organization said recently.

Potential members should have a desire to become involved with boating safety and education for the public, according to information from the group.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary work with the United State Coast Guard and offers several opportunities to individuals interested in joining.

Flotilla 082-06-10 meeting monthly in Maysville on the second Thursday at 7 p.m.

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed, volunteer component of the US Coast Guard.

The auxiliary missions include: Boater Education, Boater Safety, Incident Management and Preparedness and Environmental Protection. The Auxiliary also operates in any mission as directed by the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard or Secretary of Homeland Security.

The Maysville Coast Guard Auxiliary was established in 2018.

Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Flotilla Human Resource Service Officer Greg Taylor at 606-584-0014.

The organization will offer vessel safety examinations on June 4 and July 7, beginning at 9 a.m. both dates, at Maysville, Augusta or Aberdeen. Anyone interested in the service should contact Flotilla Vice Commander Jim Draper at 606-202-3299 or Flotilla Vessel Examiner John Zweigart at 937-618-1124.

The flotilla is giving away at singe floating marine handheld VHF radio by raffle, conducted at the end of the season. All boaters who successfully complete a vessel safety examination conducted by the flotilla will be eligible for the drawing, set for July 4.