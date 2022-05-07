ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacehaven: Angry protesters demand justice for crash victim

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of angry protesters have gathered outside a police headquarters to demand "justice" for a man who died after he was struck by a police car. Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, was hit by an unmarked car on the A259 in Peacehaven, East Sussex, on 30 April. He had just...

