ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Man journeys to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

By Todd Wilson
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyGNg_0fWCrEzR00

Garrett Jay Ellberger took hundreds of photos during his time in Krakow, Poland. He was inspired to journey to Poland and help Ukrainian refugees.

"I, like so much of us, were watching the war unfold and I literally just said, 'I want to go help,'" he said.

He began researching organizations with which to partner. Eventually, a rabbi in Poland contacted him and said yes. Ellberger bought a one-way ticket to Poland the next day.

"Almost none of the people in need are men," he said. "They're still fighting in Ukraine, so you're talking about women, children and grandparents."

Garrett Jay Ellberger

In one suitcase, he had bulletproof vests and tourniquets.

"The other suitcase was toys that I bought — all new, clothing, anything that I thought would cheer someone up that didn't weigh too much or take up too much room," he said.

Garrett Jay Ellberger
Garrett Jay Ellberger

Once in Poland, Ellberger eventually found the Jewish Community Center of Krakow. He headed to a grocery store and bought 100 pounds of food and started handing it out.

Garrett Jay Ellberger

He then made connections with local business owners to buy socks, sneakers and underwear to hand out.

"If I saw at breakfast a woman with some young children, and maybe a grandmother or grandfather, I'd say, 'What size is he?' and 'What do I have in my room from here?'" he said. "And I'd run down with a stuffed animal, coloring book and crayons and I'd ask, 'Is it OK to give to your children?' They were so gracious."

Ellberger stayed in Poland for just over three weeks. He said the experience to help Ukrainians in Poland is life-changing.

"I would still be there. There's no question," he said. "This is so riveting and personal."

In total, Ellberger raised more than $11,000 to help with supplies. He said he's planning on returning to Poland.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Journeys#Ukrainian#Rabbi
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Ukraine ‘destroys Putin parade boat’ with laser-guided bomb off Snake Island

A Russian “parade boat” used by Vladimir Putin to inspect naval fleets has been destroyed, Ukraine’s armed forces has claimed.The Raptor-class patrol vessel was targeted by a laser-guided bomb dropped from a Ukraine-operated Bayraktar TB2 drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea on 8 May, the Ukrainian ministry of defence said.The Russian leader has used such a boat when carrying out fleet inspections in Sevastopol and St Petersburg. It has also been used for military exercises and speeches by the president.Similar attacks were reported by Ukraine’s armed forces in recent days including the destruction of a Serna-class landing craft...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy