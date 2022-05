At their weekly meeting on Wednesday, the Rotary Club of Statesboro made a large impact on the future of 16 Bulloch County High School students. Normally the club has over 20 applications for approximately 10 – $1,000 scholarships. The club normally funds five of them and then an anonymous donor, who is also a member of the club, funds the other five.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO