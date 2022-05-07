Power outage affecting over 300 MH residents

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Flash flooding has caused several roads to close in Northwest Arkansas Thursday, and as of Friday morning some have reopened. N Old Wire Rd is closed in Lowell, north of Alvin Seamster, and North of Gann Ridge Rd.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — County Road Sugar Loaf Mountain Way in Sebastian County is closed due to a large mudslide. The Sebastian County road director says recent heavy rains have caused the mudslide. The mudslide is south of what is commonly known as Lovers Leap all the way to Forest Tower Way.
Comments / 0