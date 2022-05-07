ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Power outage affecting over 300 MH residents

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Mountain Home residents may be without power on Saturday. Entergy...

KOLR10 News

PICTURES: Highway U in Pulaski County damaged by flooding

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
ENVIRONMENT
5NEWS

Road closed in Sebastian County due to large mudslide

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — County Road Sugar Loaf Mountain Way in Sebastian County is closed due to a large mudslide. The Sebastian County road director says recent heavy rains have caused the mudslide. The mudslide is south of what is commonly known as Lovers Leap all the way to Forest Tower Way.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR

