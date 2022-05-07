Add new comment

Last month, Dodge revealed the lucky person to win the role of Chief Donut Maker. This role will see Preston Patterson act as a brand ambassador as part of Dodge's "Never Lift" campaign. It's a very important role as the high-performance automaker progresses towards something its fans are unlikely to love - an electric muscle car. Patterson will have to convince these people just how cool EVs can be, but he will also get to do what his title implies: shred tires and make noise. In addition, he will reveal details on the brand's future products, and if recent comments from the brand's CEO are anything to go by, he could be getting to drive a very special Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
