Add new comment

Gas Price

torquenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Subaru Crosstrek Cools Off Drops To 2nd Best-Selling Model In The Lineup. The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek cools off before summer, dropping to second place in Subaru’s lineup. See what’s next for the subcompact SUV. Even though it cooled off in April, the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is...

www.torquenews.com

Related
torquenews.com

New Subaru Drained Battery Lawsuit Settlement - What Owners Should Know

There is a new settlement in the Subaru drained battery lawsuit. Here is what customers need to know. Subaru of America (SOA) has been battling an issue with drained batteries on the Outback and Ascent SUVs. The original lawsuit from 2020 against SOA alleged the SUVs had defective electrical systems causing premature battery failure. A second lawsuit in 2021 against Subaru claimed defective electrical components in the Subaru Forester, Outback, Ascent, Legacy, and WRX vehicles.
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Crosstrek Is Now One Of The 5 Hardest-To-Find New Cars In America

The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek continues to sizzle, and it's now one of the five hardest-to-find vehicles with the lowest inventory. Check out the list here. The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is the hottest model for Subaru of America and is now one of the top five new vehicles with the fewest models available. Automotive News (by subscription) reports that the top five selling vehicles are the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUV, Kia Forte, Toyota Highlander, Toyota RAV4, and Toyota Corolla.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

New Subaru Solterra EV Production Grinds To A Halt Next Week

The 2023 Subaru Solterra should arrive next month, but a new plant shutdown could cause delays. See why the Solterra production will shut down next week. Customers who ordered the all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra all-electric compact SUV could experience delays in getting their new model this summer. The Solterra is manufactured in Japan at the Toyota plant, and the Japanese automaker announced they would shut down the Toyota Motor Motomachi plant where the new EV is made. The new Solterra is scheduled to arrive next month, but the new plant production cuts could cause delays.
RETAIL
torquenews.com

Lucid Q1 Earnings: Outstanding News For LCID Investors

Lucid's Q1 earnings call gave us great news for LCID investors. Here's a rundown of everything discussed and what it means for the company. Just about everything that LCID investors could want to hear was covered in Lucid's Q1 2022 earnings call. From production numbers to expansion and hitting its targets, everything sounds like it's going great for Lucid Motors at the moment.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

4 Best New Pickup Trucks of 2022 According to Autotrader

Autotrader has released its list of best new cars for 2022. Although the list refers to cars, it has plenty of trucks on it as well. Whether you’re interested in learning more about the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Nissan Frontier, or any of the other pickups that made the cut, read on. We’ve got all the details covered.
CARS
Motorious

Two'fer DeLorean Barn Find Locked Away For Four Decades

Found on the Facebook Marketplace, these DeLoreans will take you back in time!. The DeLorean is one of the most unusually designed vehicles with an even more unusual history. It was not produced with any of the initially rumored features and it had very few things in common with the prototype and yet it still made it off the line as a car that appeared to be in many ways ahead of its time. However, the early production DeLoreans were riddled with issues and the performance of the vehicle was just not up to par for a sports car that cost as much as it did.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
TENNIS
TechRadar

Harley-Davidson's new electric motorcycle to be unveiled on May 10

Last year, the iconic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson announced the launch of LiveWire, its all-electric motorcycle brand and also launched LiveWire One EV. And earlier this year, the company said that LiveWire’s first middleweight electric bike would be revealed in Q2 of 2022. And now the company is ready to...
CARS
torquenews.com

Why More Buyers Say the Ram 1500 Best Meets Their Expectations

More Ram 1500 buyers are happy with their purchase compared to other light-duty trucks. That's according to new awards from a company that surveys new vehicle owners. A company that surveys new vehicle buyers finds that a greater number of Ram 1500 buyers say that their new truck meets their expectations. InMoment gives out annual eNVy awards based on customer reviews of comfort, quality, performance, safety and ownership cost. The 2021 Ram 1500 takes home the eNVy award for Full-Size Light Duty Pickup. The 2021 Dodge Challenger also received the eNVy award for Sports Cars.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Has Special Plans For The Challenger Hellcat

Last month, Dodge revealed the lucky person to win the role of Chief Donut Maker. This role will see Preston Patterson act as a brand ambassador as part of Dodge's "Never Lift" campaign. It's a very important role as the high-performance automaker progresses towards something its fans are unlikely to love - an electric muscle car. Patterson will have to convince these people just how cool EVs can be, but he will also get to do what his title implies: shred tires and make noise. In addition, he will reveal details on the brand's future products, and if recent comments from the brand's CEO are anything to go by, he could be getting to drive a very special Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Shells Out For Ranger Fuel Economy Claims

The chip shortage hasn’t been kind to Ford. Here in North America, it’s perhaps the most affected automaker, having to shut down entire facilities at times to save on its dwindling semiconductor supply. However, the Blue Oval is hardly alone when it comes to deleting some features on vehicles to conserve on chips, so you might be wondering why in Australia Ford is paying out $110,000 to about 100 Ranger owners after it deleted the stop-start systems on trucks.
CARS
torquenews.com

Q1 2022: Tesla Model Y Surpasses Model 3 To Become Best-Selling EV In The World

In March 2022, 851,000 plug-in vehicles (electric cars and plug-in hybrids) were registered around the whole planet, which represented a 60% year-on-year increase. As a result, plug-in models reached a 15% market share (pure electrics alone made up 11%). Non-plug-in hybrids stayed at 832,000 units; in addition, they barely experienced a 1% growth.
CARS
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars at the Right Price Lists Consumer Reports

A new listing from analysts at Consumer Reports reveals what car brands consistently provide models of used cars that rate the best in reliability, safety, fuel economy and customer satisfaction. Here is their latest listing of those brands and their recommended selection of the top 5-year-old cars and SUVs. Finding...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Best Clear Coats For Cars

There are many products to choose from when it comes to automotive clear coats, making it difficult to know where to start. Our buying guide for the best clear coats for cars covers some of the top-rated products in the industry, as well as what separates high-quality clear coats from low-quality ones.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Brings EV Magic To Smaller Transit Custom Van, Promises 236 Miles Of Range

Ford's Transit EV full-size van shook up the commercial vehicle sector a short while ago when the company revealed that it had infused the iconic model with an all-electric powertrain, But while the Transit has managed to garner some sales, we haven't seen moves in smaller van segments. Ford has changed that with the all-new E-Transit Custom.
CARS
Motor1.com

Old Ford Maverick V8 Has Carburetor From A Lawn Mower, Gets 41 MPG

The original Ford Maverick wasn't a small pickup truck. It also didn't have a hybrid four-cylinder engine, but that's not stopping this V8-powered 1974 Maverick sedan from getting a whopping 41 mpg from its 5.0-liter engine. That's considerably better than the brand-new hybrid version Ford offers today, which gets an EPA-combined rating of 37 mpg. But as you can imagine, there's more to this story than just a small carb on a big engine.
CARS

