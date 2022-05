A South Carolina restaurant owned by the sister of famous musician Jimmy Buffett faces accusations by several former employees of illegally paying them less than minimum wage. Katie Burdick, who worked as a server 2018-2021 at LuLu’s North Myrtle Beach, filed the first lawsuit in December alleging violations of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, and two similar lawsuits were filed this week on behalf of a total of 14 other former servers and bartenders.

