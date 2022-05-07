ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Homology Medicines, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important May 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action - FIXX

 4 days ago
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) between June 10, 2019 and February 18, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important May 24, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Homology securities...

