ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Homology Medicines, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important May 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action - FIXX

NEW ORLEANS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 5, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM: ARQQ, ARQQW, CENH, CENHU, CENHW), if they purchased the Company's securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or held Centricus securities as of August 31, 2021 and were eligible to vote at the special meeting on the merger between Arqit and Centricus. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO