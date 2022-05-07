Best photos from Oklahoma Softball's 6-0 win over Oklahoma State to clinch Big 12 title

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team clinched the Big 12 regular season title Saturday night with a 6-0 win over Oklahoma State. It was another strong performance by Hope Trautwein and Jordy Bahl to pick up yet another shutout win for the Sooners.

On scene to throw out the first pitch was Oklahoma Football coach Brent Venables, who brought the energy in the pre-game to get the crowd and Patty Gasso’s squad fired up.

Over the last several years OU Softball has become must-see television and the Sooners have delivered in prime time. Their energy and passion for the game is infectious and have been a big part of the growth of the game over the last decade.

Oklahoma still has one more game in the regular season before they take on the Big 12 for the tournament crown and prepare for the College World Series. But before we move on, let’s relive the magic from Saturday night’s 6-0 win over Oklahoma State.