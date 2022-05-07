ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Best photos from Oklahoma Softball's 6-0 win over Oklahoma State to clinch Big 12 title

By John Williams
 3 days ago

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team clinched the Big 12 regular season title Saturday night with a 6-0 win over Oklahoma State. It was another strong performance by Hope Trautwein and Jordy Bahl to pick up yet another shutout win for the Sooners.

On scene to throw out the first pitch was Oklahoma Football coach Brent Venables, who brought the energy in the pre-game to get the crowd and Patty Gasso’s squad fired up.

Over the last several years OU Softball has become must-see television and the Sooners have delivered in prime time. Their energy and passion for the game is infectious and have been a big part of the growth of the game over the last decade.

Oklahoma still has one more game in the regular season before they take on the Big 12 for the tournament crown and prepare for the College World Series. But before we move on, let’s relive the magic from Saturday night’s 6-0 win over Oklahoma State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443YrC_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCRtR_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xiTV_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXgyS_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTMmb_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfXNL_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tgnpd_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W57Lh_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2936OU_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzq8y_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYEcD_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QX3KR_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7Feo_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tcoau_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kwbe4_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VH3oO_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfoBX_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHkgX_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szrzH_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQYVz_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4uhC_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNImc_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGwmY_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wdv8N_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5jCL_0fWB0V6P00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZpoY_0fWB0V6P00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Class of 2025 point guard says he’s a UNC fan; What does it mean for recruitment?

Hubert Davis and his staff are starting to build their recruiting boards for future classes, hoping to land some big talent for the UNC basketball program. While UNC has their eyes on the 2024 class, the focus will begin to shift to the 2025 class as well. One prospect that has started to gain attention from programs is point guard Mikel Brown Jr. The 5-foot-11, 140-pound guard has a total of five offers in his recruitment so far, with Auburn, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Florida, and Presbyterian. But could the Tar Heels get involved sooner or later? Brown Jr. offered up an interesting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oklahoma Hosted Major Wide Receiver Transfer On Visit

Thanks to the transfer portal, recruiting for next season hasn't stopped. Oklahoma hosted a key wide receiver transfer over the weekend. Former Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton was in Norman for an official visit. A four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Bunkley-Shelton made an immediate impact in the desert, catching 11 passes for 100 yards in four games as a true freshman.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas Basketball: Five-star forward Ron Holland announces top schools

Chris Beard and company have a chance to add their first member of the 2023 recruiting class. Five-star forward Ron Holland out of Duncanville, Texas announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has trimmed his list down to eight schools. The No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Texas recently spoke with 247Sports to explain the reasoning behind naming his top schools at this time.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 10 Worst Teams

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before you know it. Spring football has wrapped up across the country, with preseason camps set to begin in a couple of months. The regular season will start in early September. Who's going to be among the worst teams in college...
FOOTBALL
