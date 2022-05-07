ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Your Mother’s Day is looking lovely!

WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple fire departments responded to a warehouse fire in Albertville Friday night. The husband of...

www.waff.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WSFA

New video of Vicky White released

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a new video in the case of missing inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White. The video shows Vicky White at the counter of a hotel, the morning she allegedly helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WSMV

Sheriff: 4 arrested after Melatonin was given to children at daycare in Stewart County

INDIAN MOUND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office arrested four Indian Mound daycare workers after children were allegedly given Melatonin. On March 25, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office received reports of staffers at Mimi’s Daycare, located at 373 Peachers Lane, receiving Melatonin without their parents’ consent.
#Parade
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WAAY-TV

Vicky White, Casey White traveling in patrol car in Florence

This clip from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Vicky White and Casey White traveling in a marked sheriff's office vehicle shortly after leaving the Lauderdale County Jail, at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Huntsville Road in Florence. The two left the jail Friday, April 29, and have not been seen since. They are considered dangerous and possibly armed.
FLORENCE, AL
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES

