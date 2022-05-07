Chappell Hill Bakery & Deli

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
Massive H-E-B with two-story BBQ joint breaks ground in booming Austin suburb

The second True Texas BBQ restaurant in the Austin area will be at the new H-E-B grocery store under construction in Georgetown. The 121,000-square-foot store, at 1010 W. University Ave. in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood, is set to open in the spring of 2023. It will replace a smaller H-E-B store at 1100 S. I-35. San Antonio-based H-E-B operates two stores in Georgetown.
7 outdoor marvels to explore in Central Texas this summer

Once again, Texas’ famously warm weather is upon us which means it is time to get outside and enjoy it. Nature in Central Texas is one of the biggest contributors to the magic and in the Lone Star State, there is a lot to see and do. From the only earthquake cave, to the oldest swimming pool, to the second-largest submerged cave in Texas, it can all be found in Austin or a few miles beyond.
The 3 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a state with a lot to offer. It's the second-largest state in the US, and it's geographically and culturally diverse. That means there are a lot of unique attractions and things to do. You can go to the big cities, like Houston and Dallas, or you can explore the small towns and rural areas. There's something for everyone in Texas. And if you're looking for adventure, you'll find it here too. From skiing and hiking in the mountains to kayaking and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, there's no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy in Texas. So if you're looking for a place to have some fun and adventure, Texas is definitely worth considering.
Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava opens Pearland location

A new Cava location opened its doors at 11470 Broadway St., Ste. 140, Pearland, on April 21. The restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine and allows customers to customize their orders with a variety of options such as salads, grains, pita, dips and protein options such as spicy lamb meatballs, chicken and lamb. Cava recently opened another location in Sugar Land. 346-699-1428. www.cava.com.
Tim Hortons to open first Houston-area location in Katy

Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee chain, recently broke ground on its first Houston-area location at 21811 Clay Road in Katy. The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a Tim Hortons press release May 10. In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts.
