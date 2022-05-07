Parents Asked To Watch Children For Liver Disease

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State health officials are asking parents to be extra vigilant in looking for signs of liver inflammation in their children. The advisory was prompted by a cluster of hepatitis cases of unknown origin among children in multiple states and countries. The Minnesota Department of Health is currently investigating three children in Minnesota under the age of three who have had liver inflammation. Some medical experts believe there may be an association with a type of virus called adenovirus type 41, and health officials say watching for signs of hepatitis is especially important after either upper respiratory or stomach-intestinal illnesses.
Comments / 0